NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz has become became the youngest man since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ’90 to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Opens. The 19-year-old Alcaraz knocked off Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18.

Alcaraz was down 3-0 in the third set until he won six straight games to take off and top Brooksby. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to the fourth round, where Novak Djokovic eliminated him in four sets.

Alcaraz, always hustling, on the move, appeared to blow out a pair of sneakers and needed a change of shoes during the match. He gave away another pair of sneakers to fans in celebration of the victory.

Alcaraz advances to play the winner of Marin Cilic vs. Daniel Evans.