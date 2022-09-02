For the first time in over 30 years, the WWE is holding an event in a UK stadium for the world to witness.

The 74,000-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales will be the epicenter of the wrestling world when Roman Reigns takes on Drew McIntyre in what is sure to be one of the best matches of 2022.

Not to be outdone by the main event of the evening, Liv Morgan looks to follow up her SummerSlam victory over Ronda Rousey with another win over an ex-UFC fighter in Shayna Baszler to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch WWE Clash at the Castle live now!

What time is WWE Clash at the Castle?

Date: Saturday, September 3

Pre-show: 12 p.m. ET

Main card: 1 p.m. ET

What channel is showing WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Clash at the Castle will be available on pay-per-view or via Peacock for fans in the U.S.

After a controversial victory over Ronda Rousey in a rematch at SummerSlam, Liv Morgan finds herself in the ring against another established mixed martial artist in Shayna Baszlier, who overcame Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya and Sonya Deville en route to a title shot.

While there isn’t a belt on the line in this matchup, bragging rights certainly will be when Matt Riddle enters the ring against Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the fan’s main event of the evening.

After being scheduled to throw down at SummerSlam, Riddle withdrew due to injury which led to a postponement. However, he has not stayed out of the spotlight. A huge brawl on the August 15th of RAW sparked the rivalry between the two superstars once more, resulting in Riddle challenging Rollins once more to settle things once and for all at the WWE Clash at the Castle.

WWE Clash at the Castle matches