How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports: TV/live stream info for exclusive NFL content

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and this year Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry is here to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC’s digital and linear platforms. Berry will be featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both NBC and Peacock. He will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream and read Matthew Berry’s content this NFL season.
Matthew Berry’s Digital Shows:
*All times are listed as ET
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour – Monday-Friday starting on August 22 (12 PM – 1 PM) on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel
- Fantasy Football Pregame – NFL Sundays starting on September 11 (11 AM – 1 PM) on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel
How to listen to Matthew Berry’s Podcast:
Show audio from Fantasy Football Happy Hour will be available on all major podcast platforms and and via NBC Sports Audio on Sirius XM Radio. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.
How to watch Matthew Berry on TV:
- Football Night in America – Every NFL Sunday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC
- Sunday Night Football Final – Every NFL Sunday postgame on Peacock and NBC
Matthew Berry’s Exclusive NFL Fantasy Football Content:
- Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season
- Matthew Berry’s Draft Day Manifesto for 2022 season
- 100 Facts to know for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season
- 2022 Fantasy Rankings
- Updated Fantasy Football Positional Rankings
- Why Are We Ignoring Zeke? (video)
- Top Fantasy WR Sleepers(video)
- QB Love/Hate with Chris Simms (video)
2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
