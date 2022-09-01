Football season is just days away! The 2022 NFL season officially starts on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Ahead of the season opener, Chris Simms sat down with Ahmed Fareed to break down the win total over and unders for every single NFL team. See below to find out Simms’ predictions for your team.
Chris Simms’ AFC Win Totals
AFC East:
- Buffalo Bills: 11.5 – Over
- New England Patriots: 8.5 – Under
- Miami Dolphins: 8.5 – Over
- New York Jets: 5.5 – Under
AFC North:
- Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 – Over
- Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5 – Over
- Cleveland Browns: 8.5 – Under
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 – Under
AFC South:
- Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 – Under
- Tennesse Titans: 9.5 – Over
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 – Over
- Houston Texans: 4.5 – Under
AFC West:
- Kansas City Chiefs – 10.5 – Over
- LA Chargers – 10.5 – Over
- Denver Broncos – 10.5 – Under
- Las Vegas Raiders – 8.5 – Under
Chris Simms’ NFC Win Totals
NFC East:
- Dallas Cowboys – 10.5 – Under
- Philadelphia Eagles – 9.5 – Over
- Washington Commanders – 7.5 – Under
- New York Giants – 7.5 – Under
NFC North:
- Green Bay Packers – 11.5 – Under
- Minnesota Vikings – 9.5 – Under
- Detroit Lions – 6.5 – Over
- Chicago Bears – 6.5 – Over
NFC South:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11.5 – Under
- New Orleans Saints -8.5 – Over
- Carolina Panthers – 6.5 – Under
- Atlanta Falcons – 4.5 – Under
NFC West:
- LA Rams -10.5 – Under
- San Francisco 49ers -10.5 – Over
- Arizona Cardinals – 8.5 – Under
- Seattle Seahawks – 5.5 – Under
2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
