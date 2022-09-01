Football season is just days away! The 2022 NFL season officially starts on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ahead of the season opener, Chris Simms sat down with Ahmed Fareed to break down the win total over and unders for every single NFL team. See below to find out Simms’ predictions for your team.

AFC East:

Buffalo Bills: 11.5 – Over

11.5 – Over New England Patriots: 8.5 – Under

8.5 – Under Miami Dolphins: 8.5 – Over

8.5 – Over New York Jets: 5.5 – Under

AFC North:

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 – Over

9.5 – Over Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5 – Over

9.5 – Over Cleveland Browns: 8.5 – Under

8.5 – Under Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 – Under

AFC South:

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 – Under

9.5 – Under Tennesse Titans: 9.5 – Over

9.5 – Over Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 – Over

6.5 – Over Houston Texans: 4.5 – Under

AFC West:

Kansas City Chiefs – 10.5 – Over

– 10.5 – Over LA Chargers – 10.5 – Over

– 10.5 – Over Denver Broncos – 10.5 – Under

– 10.5 – Under Las Vegas Raiders – 8.5 – Under

NFC East:

Dallas Cowboys – 10.5 – Under

– 10.5 Under Philadelphia Eagles – 9.5 – Over

– 9.5 – Over Washington Commanders – 7.5 – Under

– 7.5 – Under New York Giants – 7.5 – Under

NFC North:

Green Bay Packers – 11.5 – Under

– 11.5 – Under Minnesota Vikings – 9.5 – Under

– 9.5 – Under Detroit Lions – 6.5 – Over

– 6.5 – Over Chicago Bears – 6.5 – Over

NFC South:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11.5 – Under

-11.5 – Under New Orleans Saints -8.5 – Over

-8.5 – Over Carolina Panthers – 6.5 – Under

– 6.5 – Under Atlanta Falcons – 4.5 – Under

NFC West:

LA Rams -10.5 – Under

-10.5 – Under San Francisco 49ers -10.5 – Over

-10.5 – Over Arizona Cardinals – 8.5 – Under

– 8.5 – Under Seattle Seahawks – 5.5 – Under

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

