Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur into 3rd round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Coming off her trip to the Wimbledon finals, Ons Jabeur is hoping to finally make a run at the U.S. Open.
The No. 5 seed from Tunisia beat American Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round, where she has lost in each of the last three years.
It was Jabeur’s 40th win of the season. Only top-ranked Iga Swiatek has more.
She also played with Serena Williams in a doubles tournament before Wimbledon, where they reached the semifinals before having to withdraw because Jabeur had a knee injury.
Mandlik is the daughter of Hana Mandlikova, the 1985 U.S. Open champion.