NEW YORK — John Isner withdrew from the U.S. Open with a wrist injury, sending No. 28 seed Holger Rune into the third round with a walkover.

The 37-year-old Isner won his first-round match in straight sets. The U.S. Tennis Association announced his withdrawal.

Rune took a set from Novak Djokovic last year in his U.S. Open debut. He will face No. 7 seed Cam Norrie or Joao Sousa in the third round.