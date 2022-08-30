Swiatek, Pegula power into second round of U.S. Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek powered into the second round of the U.S. Open, beating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-0.
No. 8-seeded American Jessica Pegula also raced through her opening match, like Swiatek needing just more than an hour before beating Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2.
Swiatek is just 5-4 since her 37-winning streak earlier this year, but the two-time French Open champion got sharper as the match went on while supported by a number of Polish fans wearing red inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.
She is trying to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a year.