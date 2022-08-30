Serena Williams will play again Wednesday night at U.S. Open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Serena Williams will be back under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

Williams will play the leadoff match of the night session in the main stadium, the U.S. Tennis Association announced.

She will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. They will be followed by defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev against Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Williams beat Danka Kovinic to begin what could be the final tournament of her career. That helped draw the largest crowd ever for a U.S. Open night session, which had more than 29,000 fans.