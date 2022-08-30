Carlos Alcaraz advances at U.S. Open after opponent injured

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz moved into the second round of the U.S. Open when his opponent was forced to stop because of injury in the third set.

The No. 3 seed led Sebastian Baez 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 when the Argentine player motioned he couldn’t continue because of leg pain or cramps.

Alcaraz’s U.S. Open ended last year in a similar manner. He reached the quarterfinals at 18, the youngest man to get that far in New York in the professional era, before stopping in the second set of his loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime because of an upper right leg injury.

Alcaraz has followed that by winning four ATP titles this year.