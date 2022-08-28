MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The LA Dodgers take on the Miami Marlins today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Dodgers vs Marlins matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Dodgers @ Marlins – 12:05 PM
Reds @ Nationals – 1:35 PM
Rays @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM ET
Pirates @ Phillies – 1:35 PM
Angels @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM
Rockies @ Mets – 1:40 PM
Orioles @ Astros – 2:10 PM
Padres @ Royals – 2:10 PM
Giants @ Twins – 2:10 PM
Diamondbacks @ White Sox – 2:10 PM
Cubs @ Brewers – 2:10 PM
Tigers @ Rangers – 2:35 PM
Yankees @ Athletics – 4:07 PM
Guardians @Mariners – 4:10 PM
Braves @ Cardinals – 7:08 PM ET
How to watch LA Dodgers vs Miami Marlins:
- When: Sunday, August 28
- Where: loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.