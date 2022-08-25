It’s the LA Dodgers vs Miami Marlins this Sunday, August 28 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers have the best record in the Majors and while there is still so much baseball left to be played this season, Los Angeles has quickly become the favorite to win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers have won 18-of-22 games this month, including a commanding sweep over the Miami Marlins last weekend who have arguably one of the best pitchers in the league in Sandy Alcantara. Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman and SS Trey Turner have dominated the Dodgers lineup and currently lead the league in hits.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins, who have not had a winning record in a full season since 2009, currently sit fourth in the NL East and far from Wild Card position with the fourth-worst team OPS and the fourth-fewest amount of runs scored this season. The absence of All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. who has been out since late June with a lower back stress fracture has certainly been felt in the lineup and right now Miami desperately needs other guys to step up. Marlins Shortstop Miguel Rojas says the team is definitely feeling the pressure.

“This offense can be so much better,” Rojas told reporters at the Miami Herald. “We just need to be in the same kind of group and in sync and we’re not there. We’ve been battling.”

How to watch LA Dodgers vs Miami Marlins:

When: Sunday, August 28

Sunday, August 28 Where: loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

