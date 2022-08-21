MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s White Sox vs Guardians matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
White Sox @ Guardians – 12:05 PM
Reds @ Pirates – 1:35 PM
Mets @ Phillies – 1:35 PM
Astros @ Braves – 1:35 PM
Blue Jays @ Yankees – 1:35 PM
Angels @ Tigers – 1:40 PM
Royals @ Rays – 1:40 PM
Rangers @ Twins – 2:10 PM
Brewers @ Cubs – 2:20 PM
Giants @ Rockies – 3:10 PM
Mariners @ Athletics – 4:07 PM
Nationals @ Padres – 4:10 PM
Cardinals @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM
Marlins @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM
Red Sox @ Orioles – 7:10 PM
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians:
- When: Sunday, August 21
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
