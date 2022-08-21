MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s White Sox vs Guardians matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Reds @ Pirates – 1:35 PM

Mets @ Phillies – 1:35 PM

Astros @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Blue Jays @ Yankees – 1:35 PM

Angels @ Tigers – 1:40 PM

Royals @ Rays – 1:40 PM

Rangers @ Twins – 2:10 PM

Brewers @ Cubs – 2:20 PM

Giants @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Mariners @ Athletics – 4:07 PM

Nationals @ Padres – 4:10 PM

Cardinals @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Marlins @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Red Sox @ Orioles – 7:10 PM

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians:

When: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.