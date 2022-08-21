MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Aug 21, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Cleveland Indians Officially Become Cleveland Guardians
The Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s White Sox vs Guardians matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

White Sox @ Guardians – 12:05 PM

Reds @ Pirates – 1:35 PM

Mets @ Phillies – 1:35 PM

Astros @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Blue Jays @ Yankees – 1:35 PM

Angels @ Tigers – 1:40 PM

Royals @ Rays – 1:40 PM

Rangers @ Twins – 2:10 PM

Brewers @ Cubs – 2:20 PM

Giants @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Mariners @ Athletics – 4:07 PM

Nationals @ Padres – 4:10 PM

Cardinals @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Marlins @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Red Sox @ Orioles – 7:10 PM

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians:

  • When: Sunday, August 21
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups.

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

