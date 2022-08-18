It’s the Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 21 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox currently sit third in the AL Central, two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians, and three spots shy of Wild Card position–a major contrast from last season when the team took the AL Central title marking the first back-to-back playoff appearances in franchise history. The White Sox have struggled with inconsistencies all season but according to closer Liam Hendriks, cockiness has been part of the problem.

“That’s one thing that several have said is we just expected to come in and roll over [opponents] like we did last year,” Hendriks told reporters at MLB.com. “That hasn’t been the case. It’s been to our own detriment of us thinking we can go out there and roll over teams and be expected to win. Now, looking back on it, I think a lot of guys are realizing it’s not just an easy thing to be able to go and win the division two years in a row. That’s something hopefully we can get back. We are moving in the right direction.”

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have surged to the top of the AL Central and while they certainly aren’t the flashiest team in the league–boasting the second-fewest amount of home runs in the Majors and one of the lowest payrolls–the Guardians have managed to win games through a smart, consistent, and aggressive style of play–what Guardians team manager Terry Francona calls “doing the little things”. The Guardians rank second in the AL in stolen bases and have the fewest amount of strikeouts in the Majors.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians:

When: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

