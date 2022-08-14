MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Aug 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
The San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Padres vs Nationals matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Padres @ Nationals – 12:05 PM

Guardians @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Cubs @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Orioles @ Rays – 1:40 PM

Phillies @ Mets – 1:40 PM

Braves @ Marlins – 1:40 PM

Dodgers @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Athletics @ Astros – 2:10 PM

Tigers @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Brewers @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Mariners @ Rangers – 2:35 PM

Diamondbacks @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Pirates @ Giants – 4:05 PM

Twins @ Angels – 4:07 PM

Yankees @ Red Sox – 7:08 PM 

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals:

  • When: Sunday, August 14
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

