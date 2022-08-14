MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Padres vs Nationals matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Padres @ Nationals – 12:05 PM
Guardians @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM
Cubs @ Reds – 1:40 PM
Orioles @ Rays – 1:40 PM
Phillies @ Mets – 1:40 PM
Braves @ Marlins – 1:40 PM
Dodgers @ Royals – 2:10 PM
Athletics @ Astros – 2:10 PM
Tigers @ White Sox – 2:10 PM
Brewers @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM
Mariners @ Rangers – 2:35 PM
Diamondbacks @ Rockies – 3:10 PM
Pirates @ Giants – 4:05 PM
Twins @ Angels – 4:07 PM
Yankees @ Red Sox – 7:08 PM
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals:
- When: Sunday, August 14
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.