It’s the San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

San Diego Padres

After the disappointment of missing the playoffs last season, the San Diego Padres sit second in the NL West, far behind the LA Dodgers–who currently have the best record in baseball–and are clinging to a playoff position in an NL Wild Card race that is quickly heating up. While San Diego made major moves last week trading for Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Brandon Drury, the Padres, who are expected to have Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup later this month, have a challenging road ahead.

“At this point in time, we gotta fire our way to playoffs,” Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters at the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Realistically, catching (the Dodgers) at this point, it’s going to be really hard. So we’re going to have to time it right and play better — and play better towards the end of the season — and get on a roll hopefully into the postseason.”

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals currently have the worst record in Major League Baseball and while this season has been filled with heartbreak after last week’s blockbuster trade of superstar outfielder Juan Soto–a generational talent who has spent seven years with the Nationals organization–there is still hope for Washington. It may not come this season, but the Nationals, who are expected to complete a sale to new ownership this offseason, will reap the benefits of this trade in the years to come. The future success of the franchise will depend on the development of the six players Washington received from San Diego: LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS C.J. Abrams, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana, and 1B Luke Voit.

This weekend’s series is expected to be a heartfelt return for both Soto and 1B Josh Bell.

“Going back to Washington is going to be pretty emotional,” Soto told reporters at the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s been pretty tough, but I was prepared for this. I knew we were going back, so I’m more than happy to go back.”

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals:

When: Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14 Where: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

