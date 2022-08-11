Casper Ruud advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MONTREAL – Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ruud is the highest seed left in the singles draw after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out Wednesday.

Rudd held off Agut after a mid-afternoon thunderstorm delayed play for just over an hour.

“It was a tough battle. The first two sets were 2 hours and 20 minutes,” Rudd said. “Good intensity and I was feeling it a bit in the legs. Luckily, there was some rain, which gave me some time to breath out and regain some energy. I can thank the weather gods today, giving me some extra time and energy.”

Ruud will face sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, the Montreal player who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

In the night session, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy opposed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.