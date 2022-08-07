Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up, looking for her first WTA singles title. Kasatkina advanced by beating second-seeded and fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

Rogers trailed 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match. Rogers is 2-1 all-time against Kudermetova.

Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. She then beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis.

Kasatkina topped Badosa for the second time in three career matchups.