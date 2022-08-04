It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros, coming off their 3rd AL pennant in the last 5 seasons, currently lead the AL West and are likely headed towards another long playoff run after the moves they made this week prior to the Trade Deadline. The Astros made three separate deals acquiring first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini from the Orioles, catcher Christian Vazquez from the Red Sox, and lefty reliever Will Smith from the Braves. Mancini and Vasquez will add depth to a talented lineup that already includes DH Yordan Alvarez who leads the team in home runs this season.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians, who sit second in the AL Central, made one thing clear heading into this week’s Trade Deadline: the focus is on the future. The Guardian’s single trade was sending Minor League catcher Sandy Leon to Minnesota in exchange for Minor League righty Ian Hamilton, who was optioned to Triple-A. Any other moves would have impacted Cleveland’s farm team or major league roster and according to Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations, the team is committed to investing in and further developing the talent they already have.

“The overwhelming feeling continues to be excitement about the group of players that we have here,” Antonetti told reporters at MLB.com. “The way they play the game, the way they care for each other, we wanted to be really mindful not to disrupt that. We did explore a number of things over the last few days and few weeks, but in the end, there wasn’t that one trade that made sense to change the group dynamic.”

How to watch Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians:

When: Sunday, August 7

Sunday, August 7 Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

