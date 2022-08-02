The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game takes place this Thursday, August 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as the Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head with the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for answers to your frequently asked questions about the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony, Thursday night’s game, as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream all of the action.

Who are the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022?

Tony Boselli

Position: Tackle

Tackle Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001)

Cliff Branch

*Branch passed away in 2019 at the age of 71.

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Oakland/LA Raiders (1972-1985)

Leroy Butler

Position: Safety

Safety Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)

Sam Mills

*Mills passed away in 2005 at the age of 45.

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker New Orleans Saints (1986-1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-1997)

Richard Seymour

Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Defensive End/Defensive Tackle New England Patriots (2001-2008), Oakland Raiders (2009-2012)

Bryant Young

Position: Defensive Tackle/Defensive End

San Francisco 49ers (1994-2007)

Dick Vermeil – Coach

Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982), St. Louis Rams (1997-1999), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-2005)

Art McNally – NFL Official/Administrator (1959-2015)

When is the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6. Live coverage will be available on both ESPN and NFL Network beginning at 12 PM ET.

How many people are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

There are currently 354 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After Saturday’s ceremony, there will be a total of 362.

Who determines new Pro Football Hall of Fame members?

There are a total of 49 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee including one media representative from each pro football city (with two each from New York and Los Angeles, as both of those cities have two NFL teams). Additionally, there are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or persons intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America. Click here to find out more about the selection process.

Have the Jaguars and Raiders ever competed in a Hall of Fame game before?

The Raiders will be competing in their fourth Hall of Fame game while this year will mark Jacksonville’s first appearance since 1995 when the franchise made its NFL debut.

NFL Hall of Fame Game Results from the Last Decade:

2012: New Orleans Saints 17, Arizona Cardinals 10

New Orleans Saints 17, Arizona Cardinals 10 2013: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 20

Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 20 2014: New York Giants 17, Buffalo Bills 13

New York Giants 17, Buffalo Bills 13 2015: Minnesota Vikings 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

Minnesota Vikings 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2016: Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts – Game canceled due to field conditions

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts – Game canceled due to field conditions 2017: Dallas Cowboys 20, Arizona Cardinals 18

Dallas Cowboys 20, Arizona Cardinals 18 2018: Baltimore Ravens 17, Chicago Bears 16

Baltimore Ravens 17, Chicago Bears 16 2019: Denver Broncos 14, Atlanta Falcons 10

Denver Broncos 14, Atlanta Falcons 10 2020: Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Game postponed due to COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Game postponed due to COVID-19 2021: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Dallas Cowboys 3

When: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Live stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

