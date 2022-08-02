How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: TV and live stream info for Jaguars vs Raiders

Football season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup as Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford go head-to-head at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). However, the excitement really kicks off on Thursday, August 4 with the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game marks Jacksonville’s first appearance since 1995 when the franchise made its NFL debut. The Raiders will be competing in their fourth Hall of Fame game.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to start a new chapter with Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson making his return to head coaching after being fired by the Eagles in 2020. The Jaguars, who finished 3-14 last season, also hired Press Taylor and Mike Campbell to serve as the new offensive and defensive coordinators. 34-year-old Taylor, the younger brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, was the Senior Offensive assistant for the Indianapolis Colts last season. Campbell served as Tampa Bay’s ILB coach the last 3 seasons and won a Super Bowl there.

With QB Derek Carr locked into a three-year, $121.5M extension and the addition of WR Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for redemption after a 10-7 season that ended with an early Wild Card round exit against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders hired Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, two former Patriots, to serve as head coach and general manager. Additionally, the team picked up a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham, who spent the last two years as the Giants DC/Assistant Head Coach. Mick Lombardi, former Patriots WR coach for the last two seasons, will serve as the new offensive coordinator.

NFL Hall of Fame Game Results from the Last Decade:

2012: New Orleans Saints 17, Arizona Cardinals 10

Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 20

New York Giants 17, Buffalo Bills 13

Minnesota Vikings 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts – Game canceled due to field conditions

Dallas Cowboys 20, Arizona Cardinals 18

Baltimore Ravens 17, Chicago Bears 16

Denver Broncos 14, Atlanta Falcons 10

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Game postponed due to COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Dallas Cowboys 3

How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

When: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Live stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

