MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Jul 31, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays logo at the entrance of the Rogers Centre
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Royals vs Blue Jays matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Tigers @ Blue Jays – 12:05 PM

Cardinals @ Nationals – 1:35 PM

Phillies @ Pirates – 1:35 PM

Diamondbacks @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Royals @ Yankees – 1:35 PM

Brewers @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM

Orioles @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Guardians @ Rays  – 1:40 PM

Mets @ Marlins – 1:40 PM

Mariners @ Astros  – 2:10 PM

Athletics @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Dodgers @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Rangers @ Angels – 4:07 PM

Twins @ Padres – 4:10 PM

Cubs @ Giants – 7:08 PM

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays:

  • When: Sunday, July 31
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

Read more MLB

Detroit Tigers Spring Workout
MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups,...
Mr. Stats’ Notes: Need a reason to watch Cubs-Phillies? It’s...
Mr. Stats Notes: Sho-Time in Baltimore