Will Roman Reigns defend his undisputed Universal title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match? Is Logan Paul the real deal or just a flash in the pan? Tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2022, these questions will finally be answered.

While Riddle’s highly anticipated showdown against Seth Rollins was scrapped earlier this week due to injury, tonight’s main card of matches is still one you won’t want to miss.

What time is WWE SummerSlam 2022 today?

Date: Saturday, July 30

Pre-show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

What channel is airing WWE SummerSlam 2022?

SummerSlam will be available on pay-per-view or via Peacock for fans in the U.S.

In addition to Roman Reigns’ title bout, The Usos will put their undisputed WWE tag team titles on the line against The Street Profits. Ronda Rousey also makes her return with vengeance on her mind as she takes on Liv Morgan in a rematch for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Logan Paul, who was teammates with The Miz at Wrestlemania, will now be on opposite sides of the ring with his former teammate tonight at SummerSlam. Can Paul get his revenge on The Miz after being humiliated by The Awesome One and prove who the bigger draw is in the WWE?

WWE SummerSlam 2022 matches