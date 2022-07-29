Potapova upsets top-seeded Kontaveit at Prague Open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — Anastasia Potapova upset top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 to reach her third straight WTA semifinal.

Seventh-seeded Potapova beat Kontaveit for the first time after two losses, including last week’s semifinal match at Hamburg. Potapova also reached the last four at Lausanne.

The Russian-born Potapova broke the Estonian five times as she raced to victory in just 49 minutes. She has not lost a set at the hard-court tournament so far. Potapova’s next opponent is China’s Qiang Wang, who prevailed over Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals where the Wimbledon quarterfinalist will play Linda Noskova in an all-Czech match.

The 17-year-old Noskova advanced to her first career WTA semifinal after her opponent, Japan’s lucky loser Nao Hibino, retired when trailing 6-3, 4-2.