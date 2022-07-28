It’s the Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays live from Rogers Centre this Sunday, July 31 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers hoped to make their first playoff appearance since 2014 but a disastrous first half riddled with injuries and inconsistent performances have put them fourth in the AL Central ranking 29th in walks, 27th in batting average, and last in both slugging percentage, and home runs. While the team has had its fair share of hardships, manager A.J. Hinch says that effort just simply isn’t enough.

“It’s no excuse because we haven’t won enough,” Hinch told reporters at The Athletic “We’ve had our share of adversity. We’ve had our share of injuries. We’ve underperformed. You can factor all that in, and your record tells you what you are at that moment in time. We need to look at how we can evolve better as an organization, as a team, as a coaching staff. We can’t be satisfied that we’re trying hard. This is a results-oriented business, and we are not getting the results that we expect.”

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays sit second in the AL East after opening up the second half of the season with a commanding sweep over the Boston Red Sox last weekend. The Blue Jays parted ways with manager Charlie Montoyo on July 13 and since then they’ve gone 8-2 under interim manager John Schneider. Inconsistent play has been an issue for the Blue Jays all season but Schneider, who has taken a much more aggressive approach, is confident in the talent of his team.

“Baseball works like that sometimes, where you’re feeling the exact opposite and then all of a sudden you’re feeling like this,” Schneider told reporters at The Athletic, “You got to run with it, you got to ride it. And I think that we’re a really good team, so I think we’ve kind of been through some tough spots, and right now is more of what we’re expecting and more of what we’re hoping for going forward.”

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays:

When: Sunday, July 31

Sunday, July 31 Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

