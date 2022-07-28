Iga Swiatek keeps winning on clay, into quarterfinals in Poland

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WARSAW, Poland — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her clay-court winning streak to 18 matches by defeating Gabriela Lee 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Poland Open.

The 21-year-old Pole has not lost on clay since the 2021 French Open quarterfinals. She improved to 48-4 this season.

The two-time French Open champion produced a dominant display, hitting 25 winners while saving the single break point she faced.

She will next play fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Eighth-seeded Petra Martic also reached the quarterfinals after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Maja Chwalinska, while 10th-seeded Jasmine Paolini overcame Clara Burel 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-0.

Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland wasted a 5-3 lead in the opening set before rallying to defeat Kristina Mladenovic 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1.

Lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine made the last eight after Sara Errani retired in the second set because of a lower back injury. Baindl was ahead 6-2, 3-0 when her Italian opponent stopped playing.