WARSAW, Poland – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek eased past Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Wednesday in her first tournament since her third-round exit at Wimbledon that ended her 37-match winning streak.

Swiatek’s homecoming victory extended her clay-court winning streak to 17 matches. The two-time French Open champion improved to 47-4 this season.

The 21-year-old Pole will next face unseeded Romanian Gabriela Lee, who beat Raluka Serban 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Defending champion Maryna Zanevska was stunned by lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3 in their first-round match.

In the other first-round matches, Kristina Mladenovic of France rallied to beat sixth-seeded Anna Bondar 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8). After winning the Lausanne title earlier in the month, eighth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Weronika Falkowska 7-5, 6-4.

Italian players Sara Errani and Elisabetta Cocciaretto both advanced. Errani beat Arantxa Rus 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and Cocciaretto eliminated Martyna Kubka 6-2, 6-3.

In second-round matches, Ana Bogdan of Romania defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-0, 6-4 and Brazilian lucky loser Laura Pigossi came back to beat Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.