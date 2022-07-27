Dominic Thiem advances to quarterfinals at Generali Open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KITZBUHEL, Austria – Dominic Thiem outlasted qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on Wednesday.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a break down twice in the deciding set and saved two break points when he was serving for the match before prevailing over his fellow Austrian.

The 28-year-old Thiem, who came back in March from a long-term wrist injury, has now reached at least the quarterfinals in the last three tournaments he played, including Bastad and Gstaad.

The former world No. 3, who won the clay-court tournament in 2019, will face next Yannick Hanfmann after the German beat Ivan Gakhov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Three seeded Spanish players made the last eight after winning their second-round matches in straight sets.

Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut eliminated Austrian wild-card entry Jurij Rodionov 6-1, 6-4, fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru 6-3, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Pedro Martinez beat Federico Coria of Argentina 6-4, 6-3.

Two other seeded players are out.

Fourth-seeded Aslan Karatsev of Russia was ousted by Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 7-5, 6-3 and Czech player Jiri Lehecka upset eighth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-3.

Another Spaniard, unseeded Pablo Andujar, lost to Austrian wild-card entry Filip Misolic 6-4, 6-0.