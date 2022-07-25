Linette upsets Mertens in 1st round of Prague Open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — Third-seeded Elise Mertens was eliminated from the Prague Open after losing her first-round match to unseeded Magda Linette of Poland 3-6, 6-2, 2-6.

Linette beat her Belgian opponent for the first time after three losses.

She next faces Daria Snigur or Viktoriya Tomova in the second round of the outdoor hardcourt tournament.

Sixth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck retired due to an injury when she was 5-2 down in her first-round match against Dalila Jakupovic. The Slovenian will play next Qiang Wang of China who rallied to beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Eighth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, beat Austria’s Sinja Kraus 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Lin Zhu, Nao Hibino and Chloe Paquet also advanced.