MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Royals vs Blue Jays matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Cubs @ Phillies – 12:05 PM
Blue Jays @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM
Angels @ Braves – 1:35 PM
Marlins @ Pirates – 1:35 PM
Yankees @ Orioles – 1:35 PM
Cardinals @ Reds – 1:40 PM
Twins @ Tigers – 1:40 PM
Rays @ Royals – 2:10 PM
Guardians @ White Sox – 2:10 PM
Rockies @ Brewers – 2:10 PM
Rangers @ Athletics – 4:07 PM
Nationals @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM
Astros @ Mariners – 4:10 PM
Giants @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM
Padres @ Mets – 7:08 PM ET
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies:
- When: Sunday, July 24
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
