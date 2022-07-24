MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Jul 24, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
MLB: JUL 07 Nationals at Phillies
Getty Images
The Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Royals vs Blue Jays matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Cubs @ Phillies – 12:05 PM

Blue Jays @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM

Angels @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Marlins @ Pirates – 1:35 PM

Yankees @ Orioles – 1:35 PM

Cardinals @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Twins @ Tigers – 1:40 PM

Rays @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Guardians @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Rockies @ Brewers – 2:10 PM

Rangers @ Athletics – 4:07 PM

Nationals @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Astros @ Mariners – 4:10 PM

Giants @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Padres @ Mets – 7:08 PM ET

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies:

  • When: Sunday, July 24
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

