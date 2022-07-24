Alcaraz loses Hamburg thriller; 1st tour title for Musetti

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HAMBURG, Germany — Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.

Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance at the sixth time of asking.

American Bernarda Pera beat top-seeded Anett Kontaveit to win the women’s final.