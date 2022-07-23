Lucia Bronzetti reaches first final on tour at Palermo Ladies Open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PALERMO, Sicily — Lucia Bronzetti reached her first final on tour by rallying past fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Palermo Ladies Open.

Paolini double-faulted to hand Bronzetti a 5-3 lead in the third set and a chance to serve it out – which Bronzetti did at love.

The 78th-ranked Bronzetti wasn’t expecting to get this far.

“If you had told me at the start of the week, I wouldn’t have believed it,” she said.

In the final on the red clay of the Country Time Club, Bronzetti will face fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo or sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu.