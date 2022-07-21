It’s the Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies live from Citizens Bank Park this Sunday, July 24 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Chicago Cubs

As the second half of the season begins, David Ross and the Chicago Cubs, who have been plagued with injuries all season, sit second to last in the NL Central. Despite the brutal start, the team manager remains optimistic about the future of the club.

“I think we all know we’re not where we want to be,” Ross told reporters at The Chicago Tribune. “But the difficult challenges we go through make us better every single day, myself included. The players, being in the environments we’re getting put in right now, we’re going to be able to handle those moments better in the long run, years to come.”

The signing of former Japanese All-Star Seiya Suzuki has been one of the team’s few bright spots this season. The rookie right fielder returned to the lineup this month after spending five weeks on the IL with a sprained left ring finger and will certainly be a player to watch moving forward. In his last 13 games before the All-Star Break, Suzuki was batting .356/.396/.511 with 2 HR and 5 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies

After parting ways with Joe Girardi, the Philadelphia Phillies–led by interim manager Rob Thomson–could potentially make the postseason for the first time since 2011. The team sits third in the NL East behind the NY Mets and Atlanta Braves. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have consistently led the rotation for the Phillies and the lineup, already powered by Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, is expected to improve significantly with Bryce Harper and Jean Segura looking at a potential August return date. Both players are recovering from left thumb and right index finger surgeries, respectively.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies

When: Sunday, July 24

Sunday, July 24 Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

