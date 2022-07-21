Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Rublev loses

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open as Francisco Cerundolo stunned Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz saved four set points down 4-5 in the first set before surging back to beat Krajinovic and improve to 21-2 on clay this season. The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5.

Cerundolo, ranked 22 places below No. 8 Rublev, is on a seven-match winning streak after taking his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week. Cerundolo’s next opponent is another Russian – Aslan Karatsev, who won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan.

In the women’s draw, top-seeded Anett Kontaveit reached the semifinals after Andrea Petkovic retired injured while Kontaveit was leading 6-0, 2-0. Petkovic suspected it was an adductor strain, she said in comments reported by German agency dpa.

Kontaveit will next play Anastasia Potapova, who upset 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-3. The other semifinal match pits Maryna Zanevska against American Bernarda Pera.

Zanevska beat fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5, while Pera swept aside Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-1.