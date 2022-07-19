For the first time since 1980, All-Star baseball is headed to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
The action kicks off on Saturday, July 16 with the 2022 All-Star Futures Game showcasing the MLB’s top prospects and youngest stars. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock which has been home to an exciting slate of Sunday morning leadoff games this season. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the MLB on Peacock.
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox but before the league’s most talented players gather for the 92nd annual Midsummer Classic, fans will be able to watch Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft, Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, and of course the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Click here for the full schedule of All-Star events.
How to watch the 2022 All-Star Futures Game:
- When: Saturday, July 16
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?
- When: Tuesday, July 19
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)
When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game?
- When: Monday, July 18
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. PT.)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
Which celebrities are participating in the game?
The 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity game boasts a star-studded lineup of MLB legends, Olympians, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of those names include CC Sabathia, a World Series Champion & six-time MLB All-Star, two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim, Latin-music sensation Bad Bunny, and Mexican-American Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez. Click here to see the full list of participants.
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.