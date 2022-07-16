The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game takes place on Saturday, July 16 as the league’s youngest and brightest stars head to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock which has been home to an exciting slate of Sunday morning leadoff games this season. See below for the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game rosters as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream the MLB on Peacock.
2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Rosters:
Pitchers:
- Brayan Bello – Boston Red Sox
- Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays
- Hunter Brown – Houston Astros
- Ky Bush – Los Angeles Angels
- Wilmer Flores – Detroit Tigers
- Jack Letter – Texas Rangers
- Ken Waldichuk – New York Yankees
- Yosver Zulueta – Toronto Blue Jays
- Andrew Abbott – Cincinnati Reds
- Mike Burrows – Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cade Cavalli – Washington Nationals
- Kyle Harrison – San Francisco Giants
- Antoine Kelly – Milwaukee Brewers
- Bobby Miller – Los Angeles Dodgers
- Erik Miller – Philadelphia Phillies
- Eury Perez – Miami Marlins
- Jared Shuster – Atlanta Braves
Catchers:
- Yainier Diaz – Houston Astrons
- Dillon Dingler – Detroit Tigers
- Shea Langeliers – Oakland Athletics
- Francisco Alvarez – New York Mets
- Diego Cartaya – Los Angeles Dodgers
- Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates
- Logan O’Hoppe – Philadelphia Phillies
Infielders:
- Darren Baker – Washington Nationals
- Elly De La Cruz – Cincinatti Reds
- Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies
- Migues Vargas – Los Angeles Dodgers
- David Villar – San Francisco Giants
- Jordan Walker – St. Louis Cardinals
- Masyn Winn – St. Louis Cardinals
- Gunnar Henderson – Baltimore Orioles
- Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays
- Jhonkensy Noel – Cleveland Guardians
- Nick Pratto – Kansas City Royals
- Ceddanne Rafaela – Boston Red Sox
- Spencer Steer – Minnesota Twins
- Anthony Volpe – New York Yankees
Outfielders:
- Denzel Clarke – Oakland Athletics
- Oscar Colas – Chicago White Sox
- Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees
- George Valera – Cleveland Guardians
- Matt Wallner – Minnesota Twins
- Corbin Carroll – Arizona Diamondbacks
- Jackson Chourio – Milwaukee Brewers
- Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs
- Robert Hassell III – San Diego Padres
- Zac Veen – Colorado Rockies
How to watch the 2022 All-Star Futures Game:
- When: Saturday, July 16
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?
- When: Tuesday, July 19
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)
When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game?
- When: Monday, July 18
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. PT.)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
Which celebrities are participating in the game?
The 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity game boasts a star-studded lineup of MLB legends, Olympians, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of those names include CC Sabathia, a World Series Champion & six-time MLB All-Star, two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim, Latin-music sensation Bad Bunny, and Mexican-American Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez. Click here to see the full list of participants.
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.