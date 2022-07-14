It’s the Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays live from Rogers Centre this Sunday, July 17 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals appear to be heading towards another losing season. The team, which has not finished with a winning record since their World Series title in 2015, currently sits last in the AL Central despite the arrivals of highly rated prospects SS Bobby Witt Jr., 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, and catcher MJ Melendez. Although the trio contributed to a doubleheader sweep batting 1-2-3 in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon, Kansas City is still struggling to find ways to win games consistently. Additionally, the Royals have the worst ERA in the AL.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays sit fourth in the AL East after going 3-7 in their last ten games–a debilitating stretch for a team dealing with both injury and grief. However, the Blue Jays remain optimistic despite the fact that the division is heating up with the New York Yankees leading the charge and the Baltimore Orioles’ unexpected win streak.

“One of the things we talked about the other day is as a group we’d not consider the first half of the season a success,” Blue Jays pitcher David Phelps told reporters at the Toronto Sun. “This is not where we want to be. This isn’t how we envisioned the first 81 games. But at the end of the day, we’re still in a playoff spot.”

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays:

When: Sunday, July 17

Sunday, July 17 Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

