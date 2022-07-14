2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game: Rosters, how to watch info, streaming schedule, and more

By Jul 14, 2022, 10:44 AM EDT
The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game takes place on Sat. July 16 on Peacock!
The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game takes place on Saturday, July 16 as the league’s youngest and brightest stars head to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock which has been home to an exciting slate of Sunday morning leadoff games this season. See below for the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game rosters as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream the MLB on Peacock.

2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Rosters:

Pitchers:

  • Brayan Bello – Boston Red Sox
  • Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays
  • Hunter Brown  – Houston Astros
  • Ky Bush – Los Angeles Angels
  • Wilmer Flores – Detroit Tigers
  • Jack Letter – Texas Rangers
  • Ken Waldichuk – New York Yankees
  • Yosver Zulueta – Toronto Blue Jays
  • Andrew Abbott – Cincinnati Reds
  • Mike Burrows – Pittsburgh Pirates 
  • Cade Cavalli – Washington Nationals
  • Kyle Harrison – San Francisco Giants
  • Antoine Kelly – Milwaukee Brewers
  • Bobby Miller – Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Erik Miller – Philadelphia Phillies
  • Eury Perez – Miami Marlins
  • Jared Shuster – Atlanta Braves

Catchers:

  • Yainier Diaz – Houston Astrons
  • Dillon Dingler – Detroit Tigers
  • Shea Langeliers – Oakland Athletics
  • Francisco Alvarez – New York Mets
  • Diego Cartaya – Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Logan O’Hoppe – Philadelphia Phillies

Infielders:

  • Darren Baker – Washington Nationals
  • Elly De La Cruz – Cincinatti Reds
  • Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies
  • Migues Vargas – Los Angeles Dodgers
  • David Villar – San Francisco Giants
  • Jordan Walker – St. Louis Cardinals
  • Masyn Winn – St. Louis Cardinals
  • Gunnar Henderson – Baltimore Orioles
  • Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays
  • Jhonkensy Noel – Cleveland Guardians
  • Nick Pratto – Kansas City Royals
  • Ceddanne Rafaela – Boston Red Sox
  • Spencer Steer – Minnesota Twins
  • Anthony Volpe – New York Yankees

Outfielders:

  • Denzel Clarke – Oakland Athletics
  • Oscar Colas – Chicago White Sox
  • Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees
  • George Valera – Cleveland Guardians 
  • Matt Wallner – Minnesota Twins
  • Corbin Carroll – Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Jackson Chourio – Milwaukee Brewers
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs
  • Robert Hassell III – San Diego Padres
  • Zac Veen – Colorado Rockies

How to watch the 2022 All-Star Futures Game:

  • When: Saturday, July 16
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

  • When: Tuesday, July 19
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game?

  • When: Monday, July 18
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
  • Time:  10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. PT.)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

Which celebrities are participating in the game?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity game boasts a star-studded lineup of MLB legends, Olympians, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of those names include CC Sabathia, a World Series Champion & six-time MLB All-Star, two-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim, Latin-music sensation Bad Bunny, and Mexican-American Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez. Click here to see the full list of participants.

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

