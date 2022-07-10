MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Baltimore Orioles live from Oriole Park at Camden Yards today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Angels vs Orioles matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Nationals @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Rays @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Marlins @ Mets – 1:40 PM

Guardians @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Tigers @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Pirates @ Brewers – 2:10 PM

Phillies @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Twins @ Rangers – 2:35 PM

Astros @ Athletics – 4:07 PM

Rockies @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Cubs @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Giants @ Padres – 4:10 PM

Blue Jays @ Mariners – 4:10 PM

Yankees @ Red Sox – 7:08 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles:

When: Sunday, July 10

Sunday, July 10 Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

