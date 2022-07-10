MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Jul 10, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
The Los Angeles Angels take on the Baltimore Orioles live from Oriole Park at Camden Yards today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Angels vs Orioles matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Angels @ Orioles – 12:05 PM

Nationals @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Rays @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Marlins @ Mets – 1:40 PM

Guardians @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Tigers @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Pirates @ Brewers – 2:10 PM

Phillies @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Twins @ Rangers – 2:35 PM

Astros @ Athletics – 4:07 PM

Rockies @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Cubs @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Giants @ Padres – 4:10 PM

Blue Jays @ Mariners – 4:10 PM

Yankees @ Red Sox – 7:08 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles:

  • When: Sunday, July 10
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

