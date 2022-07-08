When does the 2022 NFL season start?

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

However, before then tune to NBC on Thursday, August 4 for the Hall of Fame Game which takes place at 8:00 p.m ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. See below for additional information on how to watch both the season-opening game and the Hall of Fame game.

After an off-season like no other, one can almost guarantee that the 2022 NFL season will be unpredictable and it’s not just because of the overtime rule change for playoffs. The mayhem began with a game of musical chairs: quarterback edition. The Seattle Seahawks decided to start a rebuild after finishing the season with a 7-10 record, sending Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for 5 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders initially tossed their hat in the ring for Wilson but were shut out and ended up acquiring QB Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts for a pair of draft picks. Days later, the Cleveland Browns picked up Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed 5-year, $230 million contract. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons ended up trading long-time QB Matt Ryan, the starter since 2008, to the Colts for a 3rd-round pick after unsuccessfully pursuing Watson. Atlanta then signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal.

In the midst of all of the chaos, Ben Roethlisberger retired after an 18-year career with the Steelers, Tom Brady retired and then un-retired, and Aaron Rodgers decided to stay in Green Bay signing a 3-year, $150 million deal with the Packers.

There are still so many unanswered questions surrounding the upcoming 2022 NFL season. What will the status be for Deshaun Watson and the Browns once we get to September? Baker Mayfield has officially landed with the Carolina Panthers, where does that leave Jimmy Garoppolo? We witnessed Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Terry McLaurin–four of the NFL’s best wide receivers–get paid this off-season, is Deebo Samuel next?

At this point, only time will tell. Buckle up for the ride and follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season.

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio When : Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

