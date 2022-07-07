For the first time since 1980, All-Star baseball is headed to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The action kicks off on Saturday, July 16 with the 2022 All-Star Futures Game showcasing the MLB’s top prospects and youngest stars. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock which has been home to an exciting slate of Sunday morning leadoff games this season. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the MLB on Peacock.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox but before the league’s most talented players gather for the 92nd annual Midsummer Classic, fans will be able to watch Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft, Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, and of course the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Click here for the full schedule of All-Star events.

How to watch the 2022 All-Star Futures Game:

When: Saturday, July 16

Saturday, July 16 Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

When: Tuesday, July 19

Tuesday, July 19 Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)

