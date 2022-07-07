Rafael Nadal raises injury concern ahead of semifinal

WIMBLEDON, England — Rafael Nadal said it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be healthy enough to play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals.
Nadal had abdominal pain and needed a medical timeout in the second set of his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he would have “some more tests.” He said he’s been experiencing pain for almost a week and that it intensified during the match.
When asked in his post-match news conference about his chances of playing against Kyrgios, Nadal responded: “I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer.”
The two-time Wimbledon champion beat Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court.
Nadal was given anti-inflammatories during his medical timeout off the court. He said the trainer “just tried to relax a little bit the muscle there. But it’s difficult. Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That’s it.”
The Spaniard had battled through foot pain to win his 14th French Open title in June.