It’s the Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles live from Oriole Park at Camden Yards this Sunday, July 10 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are aiming to make their first playoff appearance since 2014 but currently sit fourth in the AL West. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout continue to lead the team in RBI’s and home runs. Ohtani has also been a menace on the mound. The reigning AL MVP allowed just one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. However, the Angels have been struggling to find ways to win consistently and have the most strikeouts in the Majors this season.

RELATED: Ohtani dominant on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles went 14-12 during the month of June marking the team’s first winning month since August 2017. Among those victories were wins against two 2021 division-winning teams–the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox. If Baltimore continues to play at this pace the team, which sits dead last in the AL East, could be in the Wild Card picture. However, the New York Yankees (who have the best record in baseball) and the Boston Red Sox are playing at an astronomical level creating a deficit that will be difficult to erase. The Yankees won 22 of their 28 June games while Boston went 20-6 in June.

RELATED: When is the 2022 MLB All Star Game?

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles:

When: Sunday, July 10

Sunday, July 10 Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.