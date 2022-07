The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game takes place on Saturday, July 16 as the league’s youngest and brightest stars head to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock which has been home to an exciting slate of Sunday morning leadoff games this season. See below for the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game rosters as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream the MLB on Peacock.

2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Rosters:

Pitchers:

Brayan Bello – Boston Red Sox

Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays

Hunter Brown – Houston Astros

Ky Bush – Los Angeles Angels

Wilmer Flores – Detroit Tigers

Jack Letter – Texas Rangers

Ken Waldichuk – New York Yankees

Yosver Zulueta – Toronto Blue Jays

Andrew Abbott – Cincinnati Reds

Mike Burrows – Pittsburgh Pirates

Cade Cavalli – Washington Nationals

Kyle Harrison – San Francisco Giants

Antoine Kelly – Milwaukee Brewers

Bobby Miller – Los Angeles Dodgers

Erik Miller – Philadelphia Phillies

Eury Perez – Miami Marlins

Jared Shuster – Atlanta Braves

Catchers:

Yainier Diaz – Houston Astrons

Dillon Dingler – Detroit Tigers

Shea Langeliers – Oakland Athletics

Francisco Alvarez – New York Mets

Diego Cartaya – Los Angeles Dodgers

Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates

Logan O’Hoppe – Philadelphia Phillies

Infielders:

Darren Baker – Washington Nationals

Elly De La Cruz – Cincinatti Reds

Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies

Migues Vargas – Los Angeles Dodgers

David Villar – San Francisco Giants

Jordan Walker – St. Louis Cardinals

Masyn Winn – St. Louis Cardinals

Gunnar Henderson – Baltimore Orioles

Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays

Jhonkensy Noel – Cleveland Guardians

Nick Pratto – Kansas City Royals

Ceddanne Rafaela – Boston Red Sox

Spencer Steer – Minnesota Twins

Anthony Volpe – New York Yankees

Outfielders:

Denzel Clarke – Oakland Athletics

Oscar Colas – Chicago White Sox

Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees

George Valera – Cleveland Guardians

Matt Wallner – Minnesota Twins

Corbin Carroll – Arizona Diamondbacks

Jackson Chourio – Milwaukee Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs

Robert Hassell III – San Diego Padres

Zac Veen – Colorado Rockies

How to watch the 2022 All-Star Futures Game:

When: Saturday, July 16

Saturday, July 16 Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

