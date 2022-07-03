Nadal, Fritz, Goffin, Badosa advance; Pegula’s run ends

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WIMBLEDON, England — Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 27th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion beat the Italian on Centre Court.

Nadal is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open. The Spaniard won the title at the All England Club in 2008 and 2010.

The 36-year-old Nadal next plays 21st-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz of the United States advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time after a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan.

The 11th-seeded Fritz beat the Slovakian 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3) on No. 3 Court. He will next face qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kubler beat American qualifier Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in their third-round match.

The 24-year-old Fritz hit 20 aces and only one double-fault.

David Goffin reached his second Wimbledon quarterfinal after outlasting Francis Tiafoe in five sets.

The Belgian won 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 on No. 2 Court in a tight contest that lasted 4 hours, 36 minutes. Goffin also reached the quarters in his last Wimbledon appearance in 2019, but missed last year’s tournament with an injury.

Tiafoe called for a physio after winning the third set and was given a pill, then quickly went down 5-1 in the fourth as his first-serve percentage dipped. The No. 23-seeded American held two break points at 5-5 in the fifth set but Goffin saved them both with powerful serves, then converted his first match point in the next game when Tiafoe netted a backhand.

Goffin will face the winner of the match between Cam Norrie and Tommy Paul.

Fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon by beating two-time champion Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Badosa will next face another Wimbledon champion – Simona Halep, who won at the All England Club in 2019.

Kvitova hasn’t been beyond the third round at a Grand Slam tournament since making the fourth round at the 2020 Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula’s run of quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slam tournaments this year is over after a loss to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round at Wimbledon.

Martic defeated the eighth-seeded American 6-2, 7-6 (5) on No. 3 Court.

The 28-year-old Pegula had reached the quarterfinals at this year’s Australian Open and French Open. She made it to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Martic, who is ranked 80th, has been to the fourth round twice before at Wimbledon. She will next face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarterfinals.