MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Jul 3, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
MLB: JUN 19 Rangers at Tigers
Getty Images
The Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers live from Comerica Park today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Royals vs Tigers matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Royals @ Tigers – 12:05 PM

Marlins @ Nationals – 1:35 PM

Brewers @ Pirates – 1:35 PM

Rays @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Rangers @ Mets – 1:40 PM

Braves @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Yankees @ Guardians – 1:40 PM

Angels @ Astros – 2:10 PM

Orioles @ Twins – 2:10 PM

Red Sox @ Cubs – 2:20 PM

Diamondbacks @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

White Sox @ Giants – 4:05 PM

Padres @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Athletics @ Mariners – 4:10 PM

Cardinals @ Phillies – 7:08 PM

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers:

  • When: Sunday, July 3
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

