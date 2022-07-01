It’s the Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers live from Comerica Park this Sunday, July 3 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Sunday’s matchup will be presented without any commentators in the booth, giving viewers a chance to experience the game from unique viewpoints and perspectives inside Comerica Park.

“This is another way to take you out to the ball game and give the fans a unique experience,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Production Executive Producer & President. “We’re going to be fans of the game, taking you to different parts of the ballpark and engaging in a way that fans watch the game in the stadium.”

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have not reached the playoffs since their World Series win back in 2015 and look like they’re headed towards another losing season as the team sits last in the AL central with the fewest number of strikeouts in the Majors and are ranked among the bottom three in walk percentage.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, who have not made it to the playoffs since 2014, have had a disappointing start to the season so far. The team currently sits fourth in the AL Central, just one spot above the Kansas City Royals, and is averaging a mere 2.88 runs per game putting Detroit on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season. However, Tigers general manager Al Avila says that there is no scapegoat for the team’s poor performance.

“I’m as angry as anybody, more angry than anybody,” said Avila to reporters at The Athletic. “We’re all angry. And we’re all accountable — including the players. Right now, we’re re-evaluating and scrutinizing everything in the front office, player development, scouting, our staff and our players. When this happens, it’s not person or one department or one player. This is team-wide. We’re all obviously working hard to turn this around. And we will.”

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers:

When: Sunday, July 3

Sunday, July 3 Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

