Coco Gauff survives tough 1st round match at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — American teenager Coco Gauff rebounded from a set down to beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open but needed three sets to get past the 54th-ranked Romanian.

The 11th-seeded Gauff got the go-ahead break in the third set at 5-5 on her sixth break point of the game when Ruse double-faulted.

Gauff accumulated 25 break points but converted only four. Ruse was more efficient on break points, converting four of six.

Ruse made more than twice as many unforced errors: 54 to Gauff’s 26.

Gauff reached the fourth round in her previous two appearances at Wimbledon.