Auger-Aliassime, Lopez lose in 1st round; Kvitova, Kyrgios advance

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WIMBLEDON, England — Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of Wimbledon in the first round. He’s the highest men’s seed to be eliminated so far.

The Canadian lost to Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5).

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime was a quarterfinalist last year for his best result at the All England Club.

Cressy came into Wimbledon in good form, having been runner-up to Taylor Fritz at the grass-court Eastbourne tournament last weekend.

Feliciano Lopez’s record-equaling Wimbledon appearance ended in the first round.

The unseeded Spaniard lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Lopez was playing in his 81st Grand Slam event, equaling Roger Federer’s all-time record for most Grand Slam men’s singles appearances. He had played in 79 in a row as of this year’s Australian Open, another record for men, but failed to qualify for the French Open to end that streak.

At Wimbledon, Lopez was making his 20th appearance, tying Jimmy Connors for second-most by a man, behind only Federer’s 22 in the Open era.

At 40 years, 293 days, Lopez is the oldest man to start the main-draw singles at Wimbledon since Neale Fraser (41 years, 275 days) in 1975.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up event at Eastbourne, beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

Nick Kyrgios outlasted British wild-card entry Paul Jubb in five sets to advance to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Australian won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 against his 219th-ranked opponent.

Kyrgios, ranked 40th, broke Jubb in the sixth game of the deciding set to go ahead 4-2. He broke again with Jubb serving to try to stay in the match.

The 22-year-old Jubb lost in the first round at Wimbledon in 2019 in his only other Grand Slam appearance.