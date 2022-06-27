The 2022 USFL season comes to a close this Sunday, July 3 in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the Philadelphia Stars go head-to-head with the Birmingham Stallions in the Championship game (7:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Sunday’s matchup will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Birmingham defeated Philadelphia, 30-17 in Week 5. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 USFL Championships.

Philadelphia Stars

The Philadelphia Stars pulled off a 19-14 upset victory over the New Jersey Generals last Saturday afternoon to advance to the 2022 USLF Championships. Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 6-4 record and lost twice to the Generals in the regular season but put all of that behind them as they opened up the first half with a commanding 10-0 lead. The Generals answered back with a pair of touchdowns from 2022 All-USFL team stars RB Darius Victor and WR KaVontae Turpin, making the score 14-10 by the fourth quarter. With just 1:41 left on the clock, Stars WR Maurice Alexander Jr. turned on the jets to score off an 88-yard punt return and sealed the win.

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions, who have only one loss on the season, defeated the New Orleans Breakers 31-17 to advance to the 2022 USFL Championships. New Orleans came in hot on Saturday night scoring a touchdown on its first drive of the game but Birmingham fired back scoring 21 points in the second quarter alone. The Breakers battled to stay in the game, cutting the deficit to 21-17 in the third but the Stallions pulled away in the final quarter scoring 10 unanswered points to secure their championship bid.

How to watch the 2022 USFL Championships – Philadelphia Stars vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

