2022 USFL Scores: Results and games schedule for the United States Football League

By Jun 27, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
The 2022 United States Football League is officially underway and in case you’ve missed any of the spring football excitement, we’ve got you covered. See below for USFL scores, recaps, and the upcoming season schedule.

2022 USFL Scores and Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

Week 1 (April 16-17): 

Week 2 (April 22-24): 

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Week 4 (May 6-8): 

Week 5 (May 13-15): 

Week 6 (May 21-22): 

  • Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28
  • Michigan Panthers 33, Birmingham Stallions 17
  • New Orleans Breakers 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
  • New Jersey Generals 26,  Houston Gamblers 25

Week 7 (May 28-29): 

  • Birmingham Stallions 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
  • New Jersey Generals 20, Tampa Bay Bandits 13
  • New Orleans Breakers 31, Michigan Panthers 27
  • Philadelphia Stars 35, Houston Gamblers 24

Week 8 (June 3-5): 

Week 9 (June 11-12): 

  • Houston Gamblers 17, Birmingham Stallions 15
  • New Jersey Generals 25, Michigan Panthers 23
  • Philadelphia Stars 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
  • New Orleans Breakers 17, Tampa Bay Bandits 6

Week 10 (June 18-19): 

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3

  • Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars, 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox

